Alabama Republican Party wants to hold debate between candidates

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The Alabama Republican Party wants to arrange a debate between the 2 remaining candidates for the party’s nomination in the U.S. Senate Race ahead of this month’s run-off.

Representative Mo Brooks and Katie Britt were the top finishers in May’s Republican Primary to fill retiring Senator Richard Shelby’s seat.

Alabama’s Republican Party Chairman John Wahl says the party would like to give the candidates a public forum to reach potential voters.

That run-off will be Tuesday, June 21st.