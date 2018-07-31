Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

Alan Alda has revealed he has Parkinson’s disease. In an appearance on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday, the award-winning actor said he was diagnosed with the disease three and a half years ago.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve had a full life since then,” he said. “I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. I started this new podcast. And I noticed that – I had been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new podcast – and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots and I thought, it’s probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that’s not where I am.”

Alda is best known for his relatable portrayal of Army Capt. “Hawkeye” Pierce in CBS’ “M*A*S*H,” which connected viewers to life on the front lines of war. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner has worked in all genres from dramatic films like “The Aviator” to his comedic turn in “Tower Heist” and a politically charged role as a senator on “The West Wing.”

He also hosted PBS’ “Scientific American Frontiers” for 13 years and now teaches acting techniques to scientists and entrepreneurs to help them connect better with their audiences. The ability to engage with people clearly, he says, is the key to greater understanding for everyone.