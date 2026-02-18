Alcorn Co. Sheriff’s Department finds inmate unresponsive in his cell

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Details are limited as to how an Alcorn County inmate died.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department, an inmate was found in a single cell unresponsive. The department says the discovery was made around 6:30 am. Yesterday morning, when the staff conducted routine checks.

Jail staff began performing CPR and called for medical assistance. According to the report, Magnolia EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the inmate deceased.

Deputies and investigators were contacted, and the scene was secured. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was also contacted to conduct an independent investigation.

The inmate’s body has been transported to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

