Alex Trebek says his chemo is over

Alex Trebek announced some good news on Thursday: his chemotherapy treatment has ended and he’s now “on the mend” and back to work at “Jeopardy!”

In a video promoting the show’s 36th season, Trebek says he was having another day at the office — but it was an “exciting day.”

Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019

Many great things have been happening, Trebek said. Not only is the show coming off a record-breaking season, during which contestant James Holzhauer achieved an incredible 32-game winning streak, but Trebek teased that the upcoming season also has a breakout star.

In the video, Trebek also reveals he’s gone through a lot of chemotherapy, which is “thankfully now over.” The host announced in March that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and that he was planning on working through treatment. Just a few months later, Trebek said he was “near remission” after “mind-boggling” chemo results.

In the latest video, which was shared on the “Jeopardy!” Twitter account, Trebek is seen celebrating his 79th birthday on the set of the show in front of a studio audience.

“We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you,” Trebek says. “Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year.”

In the short clip, Trebek also seems ready to reveal another personal detail about himself: “Who would I want to play me if I ever did a biographical film about me?” he asks. Then he answers: “Betty White.”

The new season of “Jeopardy!” starts on September 9.