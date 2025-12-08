Alina Habba resigns from U.S. attorney’s office after court found her appointment unlawful

Washington — Alina Habba, who served as a former personal lawyer to President Trump before she was tapped to temporarily serve as U.S. attorney in New Jersey, said Monday that she is stepping down from her post after a federal appeals court ruled that she had been unlawfully appointed to the role.

“As a result of the Third Circuit’s ruling, and to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love, I have decided to step down in my role as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey,” she wrote in a post on X.

Attorney General Pam Bondi separately wrote that she had accepted Habba’s resignation but faulted the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit for the move, saying the ruling “has made it untenable for her to effectively run her office.”

