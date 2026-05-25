MBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to our sister station WXXV, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting.

According to our sister station WXXV, last Friday, Gulfport Police responded to a call at an apartment complex pertaining to an individual with a weapon.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect and attempted to detain him.

That’s when the suspect reportedly resisted, fled the scene, and tackled an armed individual.

During that time, one officer and the armed individual discharged their firearms.

The suspect was struck and taken to the hospital.

The armed individual was also struck and taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

MBI is investigating the incident, and its findings will be submitted to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for review.

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