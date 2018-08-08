Alleged meth found on woman at meeting with parole officer

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Golden woman, checking in with her parole officer, is accused of bringing meth to the meeting.

Christy Payne, 44, is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance.

Tishomingo County deputies say they were called to the Mississippi Department of Corrections office at the courthouse on Tuesday.

Investigators say when Payne arrived, her belongings were search and methamphetamine was found in her purse.

She was on probation for prior felony drug charges.

Payne remains in jail.

This charge and a separate drug arrest will be presented to a grand jury.