Smoother roads ahead in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’ve been driving through West Point in the past few months, you’ve probably been sharing the road with some heavy equipment.

The city is in the midst of what Mayor Rod Bobo describes as a “massive” street paving project.

The latest phase is tackling about 10 miles worth of mill and overlay on 40 streets across town.

It will also include refurbishing curbs and gutters along the way.

West Point city leaders are leveraging several sources, including a revenue bond, state, and local money to pay for the projects.

Mayor Bobo believes the city is poised for growth, and he wants the infrastructure to be ready when it comes.

“The public can expect to see a lot of moving pieces throughout the city, and a lot of it’s infrastructure-related, as I believe that you have to position the city for growth, and that is via your infrastructure system.”

Those infrastructure improvements aren’t confined to the streets. The city also plans a sewer expansion out near the Peco plant.