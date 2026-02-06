Ambassador of Morocco visits MSU campus for partnership

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Mississippi State University played host to a foreign diplomat on Friday morning.

The Ambassador of Morocco to the United States, Youssef Amrani, was on campus to lend support to a long-standing academic partnership.

MSU and its country’s Université Internationale de Rabat are working together to help students on both sides of the globe.

Amrani was present for the signing of multiple education agreements between both universities’ presidents.

“I hope that people can take away from this experience here that global collaboration and the fact that Mississippi State University is an institution that is serving our state and our nation. I also hope that they see that we have a global impact and we certainly are doing that through our relationships with universities that we work with, and especially a university that we have a partnership with, like the National University of Rabat,” said MSU President Mark Keenum.

Amrani has served his country as Ambassador to the United States since 2023.

He also visited engineering students and alumni.

