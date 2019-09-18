An exclusive look inside the restored Washington Monument
It was closed for about ten years because of earthquake damage, but this week the Washington Monument will reopen to the public. Only on “CBS This Morning,” our cameras were allowed up for a special first look
3H ago
Inside Sequoia National Park, home of the world’s largest tree
“Just by looking at ’em, you almost feel like you’re around something that’s prehistoric”
Aug 27
Revitalizing a Detroit neighborhood with objects left behind
The Heidelberg Project now attracts an estimated 200,000 visitors a year
Aug 21
Exploring the “rich history” of America’s largest underground lake
Deep in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, about 50 miles south of Knoxville, Tennessee, sits an wonder 140 feet below ground: the largest underground lake in America
Aug 14
Historic train takes passengers stargazing in the Great Basin Desert
“You just kinda let the sky do the talking for ya,” a park ranger said. “You don’t have to do much for it because once you see it, you see it”
Aug 7
N.D. man creates roadside sculpture gallery to attract tourists
Along an isolated stretch of road is an outdoor folk art gallery where sculptor Gary Greff has erected some of the largest scrap-metal sculptures in the world
Jul 31
American Wonders: California’s glowing “Field of Light”
More than 58,000 solar-powered spheres now shimmer in Paso Robles’ fields
Jul 23