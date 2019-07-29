Amory man accused of stabbing woman during argument

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning stabbing has landed an Amory man in jail.

Larry Daniel, 63, was charged with Aggravated Assaulted after Amory police said he stabbed a woman.

Lieutenant Andy Long said it happened around two o’clock on Monday morning at home on 109th street.

He said Daniel and a woman were in an argument.

At some point investigators said the man went into the kitchen to get a knife and stabbed the victim one time.

She was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory and is expected to be okay.