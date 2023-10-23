Amory police have made an arrest in deadly motel shooting

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police have made an arrest in an early morning deadly shooting.

The gunfire happened at the Tenn-Tom Inn. The Monroe County coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim as 32-year-old Hunter Dalhem of Hamilton, who died at the scene, and the body is being taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Investigators are not releasing the suspect’s name or possible charger. AmoryPolice Department is also not saying way what led up to the shooting.