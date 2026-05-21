Man behind bars for vandalizing a business display in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is behind bars for vandalizing a display at a business in Tupelo.
Levi Deshaun Exadrin has been charged with felony malicious mischief.
On May 11, officers responded to the Tupelo Repo Center in reference to a display home being damaged.
Their investigations led them to Exadrin.
Exadrin went before Tupelo Municipal Judge Weir and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
The case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.