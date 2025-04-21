Amory police make separate drug arrests

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man is facing drug charges in Amory.

Jason Craig Chance was arrested by the Amory Police Department. He’s charged with possesion of a controlled substance for meth.

Craig’s bond was set by a Monroe County Justice Court Judge. Chance was held at the Monroe County Adult Detention Center.

Also, in Amory, in a separate and unrelated case, a woman is accused of allegedly tampering with evidence.

Amanda Bailey was arrested by Amory PD and charged with Accessory After the Fact and Tampering with Evidence.

Bailey was held at the Monroe County jail.