Amory Railroad Festival brings locals and tourists to the area

Forty fourth Railroad festival is a highlight for businesses, churches and locals

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – Thursday, April 10, may have been a regular school day, but more than 70 Amory Middle School students were out of the classroom and at the Railroad Festival. It was a reward for their fundraising efforts.

“Students had an opportunity to raise money or sell Millennium cards, and if they met their goal they got 10 dollars cash, a trip to event zone and come on a field trip with us to the Railroad Festival,” said Jessica Seger, assistant principal at Amory Middle School..

A dance and exercise group called Young at Heart showed off their moves in the food court.

Sunshine and mild temperatures brought the crowd out for the opening day.

“It brings something fun for everyone. We don’t have a lot of events, so it’s nice for families to get together and enjoy time here. I have my family here; something exciting to do,” said Taylor.

“Get some sun, we have had bad weather, be in the community and bring a lot of happiness and brightness to the community,” said Claire Price, who took a lunch break from The Rusty Cat to go to the festival.

There are hundreds of vendors and lots of food booths. One of the most popular, the apple fritter booth. This is the only time of year you can get the sweet treats.

“We are looking forward to being out here in the community. I see old friends, some I don’t see once a year, and we get to fellowship and be together as a church family as well,” said Andrea Blaylock of Bethel Church, which runs the Apple Fritter Booth.

There is something for all ages at the Amory Railroad festival, and Amory Middle Schooler Grant has some sound advice for those who want to sample the food and hit the midway.

“‘Ride the rides and then eat.’ Why? You might throw up,” Grant said.

The Railroad Festival runs through Saturday night, April 12.

For a complete rundown of the schedule, go to the Amory Railroad Festival’s Facebook page.

