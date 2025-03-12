An update on the bird flu case reported in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The third case of bird flu in the state has been found in Noxubee County.

The Mississippi Board of Animal Health said the positive test came from a commercial broiler breeder chicken flock.

Birds on the quarantined property have been killed to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

The State Veterinarian and others on the board of animal health are working with federal health officials in a joint response.

Birds from the flock did not enter the food system.

State animal health representatives are working with the poultry industry to increase testing.

There is not a food risk from avian influenza when foods are cooked properly.

The public health risk is also low.

