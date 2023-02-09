Annunciation Catholic School donates $1,200 to Loaves and Fishes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some little people are doing big things to help others in Columbus.

At a special assembly today, Annunciation Catholic School presented a donation of $1,200 to Loaves and Fishes.

The Columbus ministry is a cooperative effort among several local churches that provides daily meals to needy people.

Students at Annunciation picked Loaves and Fishes as their project for Catholic Schools Week and collected money for the organization.

Last week, the students also donated 1,000 food sacks.

