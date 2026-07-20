Another Hot Day Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. tomorrow for heat indices up to 109.

TONIGHT – Tonight will be a pretty seasonably warm night with temps in the mid to upper 70’s. It will feel pretty uncomfortable with a few lingering showers into the evening. Most of the rain should clear up overnight though.

TOMORROW – Tuesday will be even hotter than today with the highs warming into the upper 90’s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area with Grenada and Carroll counties in an Extreme Heat Warning. Some areas are expected to see dangerous heat indices nearing 110 and very little rain to help cool off. Make sure to be cautious and stay hydrated!

REST OF WEEK – By Wednesday, a frontal boundary will move through and help cool temps down to the low 90’s. While this is a nice relief from the upper 90’s, it will still be pretty warm, but not as uncomfortable. Isolated to scattered rain chances will remain through the end of the week.