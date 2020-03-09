Another Inmate Dies in State Custody

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) –

Another inmate has died in a Mississippi prison.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the unidentified prisoner was serving a life sentence for homicide / murder at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy will be performed to determine official cause of death.

The inmate’s name will be released after his family is notified.

This latest inmate is the 26th to die in state custody this year.