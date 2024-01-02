Another nice, but cool, day!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’re starting the day very cold with temperatures down into the mid-20s. But, heading into the afternoon, we’ll warm nicely to 49. Showers return to the forecast on Wednesday. Then, a stronger system will bring rain back to the area Friday evening.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will rise up to 49 this afternoon. Clouds increase throughout the day as the next system approaches.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It won’t be as cold as it was Monday night. Under mostly cloudy skies, we’ll drop to a low of 30.

WEDNESDAY: The first rain chance of 2024 comes mid-week. Spotty showers will arrive in the morning and stick around into the afternoon. Rain amounts will stay low, with totals around a tenth of an inch.

REST OF THE WEEK: We dry out on Thursday before rain returns Friday evening and Saturday. That system will pack more of a punch than Wednesday’s. An inch or more of rain is possible.