Another warm week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A great beginning to our week. Get outdoors to enjoy it but don’t forget to take your allergy medicine.

MONDAY NIGHT: Calm and mild. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Another great day to be outdoors! Afternoon high temperatures will be back in the middle 80s. Lots of sun! Nice, warm breeze from the South. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More great conditions. Warm breeze continues pulling in moisture from the South. Middle 80s for the afternoons, lows in the lower 60s.