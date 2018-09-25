AP High School Football Polls — Week Seven

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The Mississippi AP releases its high school football poll for week seven.
Class Overall
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Starkville (10) (6-0) 100 1
2. Hattiesburg (5-0) 79 2
3. Horn Lake (6-0) 78 3
4. Brandon (5-1) 62 6
5. West Point (4-1) 60 4
6. Madison Central (4-1) 44 8
7. Northwest Rankin (4-1) 33 7
8. Olive Branch (5-0) 32 9
9. East Central (5-0) 18 10
10. Clinton (5-1) 16 5
Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 5, Winona 5, Louisville 4, Oak Grove 3, Simmons 3, Tupelo 3, Taylorsville 2, Corinth 1, Lafayette 1, Jackson Aca. 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Starkville (10) (6-0) 100 1
2. Horn Lake (6-0) 86 3
3. Brandon (5-1) 82 4
4. Madison Central (4-1) 60 NR
5. Northwest Rankin (4-1) 54 5
Others receiving votes: Clinton 18.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Hattiesburg (9) (5-0) 99 1
2. West Point (1) (4-1) 88 2
3. Olive Branch (5-0) 81 3
4. Lafayette (3-2) 49 4
5. Picayune (3-2) 24 NR
Others receiving votes: West Jones 22, Holmes County Central 19, Brookhaven 6, Neshoba Central 6, Wayne County 6.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East Central (9) (5-0) 98 1
2. Louisville (1) (5-1) 90 2
3. Pontotoc (5-1) 77 3
4. Poplarville (4-1) 64 4
5. Mendenhall (5-0) 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Sumrall 19, Corinth 14.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. North Panola (8) (4-1) 98 1
2. Winona (2) (6-0) 92 2
3. Jefferson Davis County (4-2) 68 3
4. West Marion (6-0) 65 4
5. Houston (4-1) 46 5
Others receiving votes: Water Valley 12, Booneville 12, North Pontotoc 7.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Taylorsville (10) (6-0) 100 1
2. Scott Central (6-0) 90 2
3. Collins (4-1) 78 4
4. Puckett (6-0) 72 5
5. Bay Springs (4-2) 24 3
Others receiving votes: Lake 18, Pelahatchie 12, O’Bannon 6.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simmons (10) (6-0) 100 1
2. Lumberton (5-0) 89 2
3. Nanih Waiya (5-1) 76 3
4. Okolona (5-1) 64 4
5. Stringer (5-1) 49 5
Others receiving votes: Biggersville 14, Ray Brooks 8.
Class Private Schools
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Jackson Prep (10) (6-0) 100 1
2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (6-0) 88 2
3. Jackson Aca. (5-0) 81 3
4. Starkville Aca. (6-0) 64 4
5. Indianola Aca. (5-1) 54 5
Others receiving votes: Oak Forest , La. 7, Adams Christian 6.