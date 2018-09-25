AP High School Football Polls — Week Seven

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The Mississippi AP releases its high school football poll for week seven.

Class Overall

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Starkville (10) (6-0) 100 1

2. Hattiesburg (5-0) 79 2

3. Horn Lake (6-0) 78 3

4. Brandon (5-1) 62 6

5. West Point (4-1) 60 4

6. Madison Central (4-1) 44 8

7. Northwest Rankin (4-1) 33 7

8. Olive Branch (5-0) 32 9

9. East Central (5-0) 18 10

10. Clinton (5-1) 16 5

Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 5, Winona 5, Louisville 4, Oak Grove 3, Simmons 3, Tupelo 3, Taylorsville 2, Corinth 1, Lafayette 1, Jackson Aca. 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Starkville (10) (6-0) 100 1

2. Horn Lake (6-0) 86 3

3. Brandon (5-1) 82 4

4. Madison Central (4-1) 60 NR

5. Northwest Rankin (4-1) 54 5

Others receiving votes: Clinton 18.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Hattiesburg (9) (5-0) 99 1

2. West Point (1) (4-1) 88 2

3. Olive Branch (5-0) 81 3

4. Lafayette (3-2) 49 4

5. Picayune (3-2) 24 NR

Others receiving votes: West Jones 22, Holmes County Central 19, Brookhaven 6, Neshoba Central 6, Wayne County 6.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East Central (9) (5-0) 98 1

2. Louisville (1) (5-1) 90 2

3. Pontotoc (5-1) 77 3

4. Poplarville (4-1) 64 4

5. Mendenhall (5-0) 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Sumrall 19, Corinth 14.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. North Panola (8) (4-1) 98 1

2. Winona (2) (6-0) 92 2

3. Jefferson Davis County (4-2) 68 3

4. West Marion (6-0) 65 4

5. Houston (4-1) 46 5

Others receiving votes: Water Valley 12, Booneville 12, North Pontotoc 7.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Taylorsville (10) (6-0) 100 1

2. Scott Central (6-0) 90 2

3. Collins (4-1) 78 4

4. Puckett (6-0) 72 5

5. Bay Springs (4-2) 24 3

Others receiving votes: Lake 18, Pelahatchie 12, O’Bannon 6.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simmons (10) (6-0) 100 1

2. Lumberton (5-0) 89 2

3. Nanih Waiya (5-1) 76 3

4. Okolona (5-1) 64 4

5. Stringer (5-1) 49 5

Others receiving votes: Biggersville 14, Ray Brooks 8.

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Jackson Prep (10) (6-0) 100 1

2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (6-0) 88 2

3. Jackson Aca. (5-0) 81 3

4. Starkville Aca. (6-0) 64 4

5. Indianola Aca. (5-1) 54 5

Others receiving votes: Oak Forest , La. 7, Adams Christian 6.