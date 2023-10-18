Area 9th graders get opportunity to see how Toyota Corollas are made

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – Ninth graders from the New Albany and Union County School Districts got a look at what it takes to make the Toyota Corolla.

Toyota Mississippi hosted students as part of a Career Awareness project. The initiative also includes Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid South.

Students tried their skills at some interactive exhibits inside the visitor’s center and also heard from team members who helped make Corollas at the Blue Springs Plant.

Organizers said it’s important to show students the opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter