Area Defense Contractor known in West Point is now joining the Navy

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An area defense contractor known for supplying the Army and Marines is now joining the Navy.

West Point-based ND Defense is well known for producing Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, or MRAPs, for a couple of decades.

Now they are moving into sea-based heavy equipment. ND Defense has been chosen to produce the helicopter bridge crane for the Aegis Guided Missile Destroyer USS Sam Nunn being built at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula.

The bridge crane represents not only a new line for ND Defense, but a commitment by both companies to create and keep, and create jobs in Mississippi.

“It’s extremely important to us. I know it’s very important to Huntington Ingalls. You know we have a workforce here that is highly skilled, highly technical, highly experienced. We’ve been building MRAPs for decades that have been out there protecting our Army, our Marines. Now, we’re also building products that are going to protect our Naval forces as well,” said Timothy George, ND Defense Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

ND Defense currently employs around 200 people. They expect to add 40 to 50 more.

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