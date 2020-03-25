Area teachers parade through streets with a special message for students

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – You can keep the children away from school, but you can’t keep school away from the children.

Dozens of teachers and administrators from the Aberdeen School District stopped traffic as they paraded through the city streets.

Their message was a simple one… “We Miss You.”

Organizers said they wanted a creative way to stay in touch with their students while school is not in session.

Many teachers hung banners from their car doors with encouraging messages like “keep reading” and “see you soon.”

“We just want to let the students know that we miss them and that we love them and that we’re thinking about them,” said first-grade teacher Letha Jones.

“We can all come together during a time like this, and they’ll know that the teachers and administrators are thinking about them and that we’re praying that everyone stays well and hopefully we’ll see everybody soon,” said Aberdeen Elementary librarian Ursula Wilson.

A second parade will take place on Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.