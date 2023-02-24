Arkabutla community remembers shooting victims with candlelight vigil

ARKABUTLA, Miss. (WCBI) – Candles lit in memory of six lost lives.

It’s a small town. But almost everyone in Arkabutla came to the candlelight vigil Thursday night.

They are remembering the six residents of the small town who lost their lives during a shooting spree.

The man that investigators believe is responsible has been denied bail.

It happened in the community one week ago.

Richard Dale Crum was charged with capital murder in the death of his ex-wife Debra Sue Crum. He was also charged with the murder of Chris Boyce at the town’s convenience store.

Charges from the other victims will be presented to a grand jury.

Their names are George McCain, Lynda McCain, Charles Manuel, and John Rorie.

