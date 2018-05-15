Armed robbery, assault suspect indicted on seven charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A home invasion investigation that started in Lowndes County and ended in Tennessee, results in a seven count indictment.

Tommie Deloach will now go to court facing four Armed Robbery and three Aggravated Assault with a Weapon charges.

He was arrested in Murfreesboro, Tennessee last July.

That was about a week after the alleged incident.

Investigators believe Deloach burst into a mobile home on Tabernacle Road and shot one person.

Deputies say two other victims were assaulted.

Investigators believe the victims were targeted in the home invasion.