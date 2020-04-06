Arrest made in Columbus drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting.

Tymotheus Deloach, 26, was charged with aggravated assault for the March 23 incident.

His bond is set at $30,000.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the shooting happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 15th Avenue North.

Investigators believe Deloach drove by and shot at the victim.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect then shot at each other.

No one was injured.

At least three cars were shot-up and damaged.