Drive-by arrest made in Derma, search for other suspects still on

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is in custody following a weekend shooting in Derma.

It happened Friday evening at the Derma Fast Stop.

Police Chief Stephen Faddock says there was an argument at the gas station that later turned physical and ended with shots being fired.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Faddock says two men are still on the loose.

Meanwhile, Evander Holmes, 24, was booked Monday for a drive-by shooting in Derma.

Law enforcement has not indicated if the two shootings are connected.

If you have more information, you’re asked to call Derma Police or Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.