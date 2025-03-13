Atmos Energy announces natural gas outage in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Atmos Energy has announced a natural gas outage in Lee County.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Atmos announced technicians were responding to a temporary system outage affecting citizens in Belden, Guntown, Plantersville, Pontotoc, Saltillo, Shannon, Tupelo, and Verona.

City officials and the fire departments have been notified.

Atmos says the area is safe, and no evacuations are issued.

Before repairs can be made, Atmos must go door-to-door and turn off the gas at each customer’s meter.

This is a manual process that will take some time.

Atmos has brought in other technicians from other areas to help out, and the company cannot yet provide an estimated time of when repairs will be complete.

Atmos will continue to provide updates on its website.

For questions call 888.286.6700.