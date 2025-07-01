Tupelo’s new Council and Mayor are now officially sworn in

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The council and mayor of the All-America City are officially in their posts for the next four-year term.

Mississippi Court of Appeals Judge John Weddle administered the Oath of Office to the seven councilmembers and Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

All council members are returning, except for the Ward 5 councilman. Bentley Nolan was elected to fill the seat previously held by Buddy Palmer, who did not seek reelection.

Nolan is a businessman in East Tupelo and said he is excited about getting to work. Among his goals are improving Veterans Park and maintaining the area’s safety.

“So we will look at some improvements to the park in terms of public safety, whether it be lights, cameras, things like that. We are also interested in infrastructure, keeping our roads nice. We want to be sure when people visit the beautiful birthplace, they see a beautiful town that is thriving and represents who we are as Tupelo citizens, and we want to make sure that permeates through Ward 5 and the rest of the city,” said Ward 5 Councilman Bentley Nolan.

Nolan will step down from his position on the Tupelo Planning Committee and will help find a replacement.

