Attorney General clears police in officer-involved Amory shooting

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The state Attorney General clears Amory police in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened in December 2023 on Tschudi Street.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Shaqwan Cribbs shot at the officers, and they returned fire.

Cribbs died.

The AG’s office looked at the evidence and ruled that the use of force was justified.

