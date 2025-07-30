Auditor Recovers Over $900,000 for Taxpayers in FY25, Responds to Questions Regarding Attorney General

JACKSON, Miss. (Press Release) – According to the press release, State Auditor Shad White announced in an annual Audit Exceptions Report that his office recovered $905,225.71 in taxpayer funds and returned them to the deserving entities in Fiscal Year 2025. During the last seven years, Auditor White’s team recovered more taxpayer money than in any other seven-year period in state history according to records in the Office of the State Auditor (OSA).

“The State Auditor’s office continues to serve as the watchdogs of your money, year after year, thanks to the committed work of our 135 auditors, investigators, analysts, and support staff,” said Auditor White.

Additionally, the report responded to questions about whether the Attorney General was consistently enforcing the findings of OSA investigations in court. Since May 2024, the State Auditor’s office has transmitted 29 cases to the Attorney General requesting standard legal guidance on whether the Attorney General will enforce the findings of those investigations in court. Those cases represent over $4.5 million in misspent taxpayer funds. To date, the Attorney General has only provided legal guidance on one of those cases, a case in Indianola.

During Auditor White’s entire time in office, the Office of the State Auditor has sent 83 cases to the Attorney General’s Office so they could litigate to recover misspent money. At present, no action has been taken by the Attorney General on 74 of these cases.

State law requires the State Auditor’s office to publish an Exceptions Report every year.

The 2025 Exceptions Report is organized by county so taxpayers can easily search for cases near them. The report can be found online at the Auditor’s website under the “Reports” tab.

Shad White began his first term as the 42nd State Auditor of Mississippi in July of 2018 and then won re-election to his first and second term in the office after establishing a tough, no-nonsense reputation.

In his time as State Auditor, White’s team has stopped the largest public fraud in state history, made the largest civil recovery after an auditor’s investigation in the history of the office, and concluded cases that, collectively, led to hundreds of years of prison sentences for fraudsters.

He holds a certificate in forensic accounting, is a Certified Fraud Examiner, and serves as a captain in the Mississippi National Guard. The son of an oilfield pumper and public school teacher, White grew up in rural Jones County and went on to earn degrees from Ole Miss, the University of Oxford, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar, and Harvard Law School.

Today, he, his wife Rina, and their children live in Rankin County and attend St. Richard Church.

