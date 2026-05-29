Man sentenced to 10 months Federal prison for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s called “jackpotting”, but it’s going to cost a Venezuelan man nearly a year in prison and more than $47,000.

Winder Alexander Canelon – Tiapa was sentenced to ten months in Federal prison for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud.

Canelon – Tiapa and fellow Tren de Aragua gang member Darrin Daza – Segura travelled through Mississippi reprogramming bank ATMs to distribute large amounts of cash in a crime known as “jackpotting”.

Daza-Segura has also been sentenced for his role in the crime.

Canelon – Tiapa must also pay more than $47,000 in restitution, and he will be subject to three years of supervised release. However, since he was determined to be in the country illegally, he will be turned over to ICE for deportation at the end of his prison sentence.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.