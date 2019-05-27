Baseball regional fields set for Starkville and Oxford

UNDATED (WCBI) – The lineups and game times are set for post season baseball in the Magnolia State. Oxford and Starkville are both hosting regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament. The Oxford field features Ole Miss playing Jacksonville State at 7 Friday night. The early game will feature Clemson taking on Illinois at 3.

The Starkville regional will kick off at Noon Friday with the host Bulldogs facing the Jaquars of Southern University. The night game at 7 features Central Michigan University facing University of Miami.

Southern Mississippi is also in the tourney field. The Golden Eagles take their show on the road where they will face Arizona State at Noon in the Baton Rouge regional. LSU will take on Stony Brook Friday night.