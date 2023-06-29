BBB shares warning for consumers to be more aware using money apps

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Over the past week, social media has been buzzing about the latest cash app glitch.

The malfunction caused hundreds of users to be double charged, and not only are people looking for answers they are also wanting refunds. Earlier this week, Cash App in-app and phone support were down due to the overwhelming amount of calls concerning double charges.

I spoke with the President of Mississippi’s Better Business Bureau about how consumers can be more aware while using money apps.

Cash App has over 44 million users. Some of those faced a challenging week as they noticed the app bit off more than expected.

Cash app issued a statement saying: “We’ve fixed the issue. We have begun notifying impacted customers and are issuing refunds.”

And while refunds are issued, the president of Mississippi’s Better Business Bureau, John O’Hara, said the main issue is that people are unaware when using these apps.

“You get a text message saying that you need to update your cash app, and you go in, enter all of your information, and basically, you have given someone your cash app, and they are hitting your friend up for money,” O’Hara said.

Not only are scammers looking to scam you individually, but they are scamming and benefiting off of communities during vulnerable times.

“Well, there are actually people who have fundraisers going on, and then you have a scammer who’s sitting off of that and creating their own little thing and dispersing money off,” O’Hara said.

The BBB conducted a study showing that more often it’s millennials who are scammed by using instant cash transaction apps.

O’Hara said one way people can protect themselves is by linking their accounts to a better source.

“Credit cards can protect both the business and an individual when buying stuff,” O’Hara said.

And though technology sometimes fails us and even leaves us in a hole, O’Hara said that it’s the same technology that provides convenience.

“If I needed to send someone money up in New York and needed something or needed help or my child is traveling in California they lose their purse or their wallet, I can get them money quickly,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara provides three tips to remember while using instant cash transaction apps.

If someone requests money through the cash app or text, do be afraid to pick up the phone to confirm If you can link your cash app card app with a major credit card, it is easier to dispute false transactions. Don’t trust random individuals with your Cash App information.

