Beautiful Easter Sunday, Warmer Next Week

SUMMARY: A beautiful weekend in store for us continuing into early next week. Warm, spring-like weather persists as well as plenty of sunshine for the next several days. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and a chilly night with low temperatures in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: A beautiful Easter Sunday expected with warmer temperatures in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. Low temperatures overnight in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: Another sunny day in the forecast with even warmer temperatures in the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low-50s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds but continuing a warming trend with temperatures near the upper-70s. Lows in the upper-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds roll in early morning and stick around for most of the day with showers and thunderstorms expected in the later evening. High temperatures in the lower-80s and lows in the low-60s.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms will overnight into the early morning. Parting clouds throughout the late afternoon with temperatures in the upper-70s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Temperatures remain warm and rain stays out of the forecast!