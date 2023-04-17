Beautiful weather to start the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – Spring perfection begins the week with warm days and cool nights. Eventually, rain returns by Friday.

MONDAY: High pressure builds in from the west, resulting in full sunshine and a slight breeze during the day. Highs will reach 70-75°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with free A/C! Lows will drop into the lower 40s.

TUE/WED: As high pressure slides slightly east, southerly winds will bring warmer air to the region. Sunshine sticks around with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and near 80° Wednesday.

THU/FRI: The warmth continues through the end of the week with Thursday the warmest. Clouds will continue to increase Friday ahead of the next cold front. While occasional showers are possible through the day, showers and potentially stronger storms are possible Friday night.

WEEKEND: Clouds may be slow to clear Saturday, keeping highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. A mix of sun & clouds will continue Sunday, and there is a signal for some substantially cooler air to invade the region. For now, highs should stay in the 60s but overnight lows could drop into the upper 30s by next Monday morning.