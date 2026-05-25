Storm Chances Up For Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain chances looked to continue to stay elevated for Memorial Day as well as most of the workweek.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will remain with a few isolated showers early becoming dry by midnight. Another wave of showers will move into southern portions of the viewing area as you wake up tomorrow morning. Lows around 68.

MEMORIAL DAY: Another day of scattered showers and storms throughout the morning and afternoon. This won’t be a complete wash out for the entire day, rather these storms will be on and off, but fairly consistent in doing so. I would recommend having any cooking/eating plans to take place indoors.

ANOTHER WET WEEK: Another set up for a wet week as we stay with southwest flow in the upper level jetstream which will continue to bring the warmth, humidity, and enough lift for scattered showers and storms to fire up. Trends are showing this pattern to weaken as we head into the weekend which may help in creating a more isolated storm chances rather than scattered.