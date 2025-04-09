Beautiful Wednesday ahead of Thursday PM storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Beautiful weather continues Wednesday before another front brings storm potential Thursday afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY: Stunning sunshine is expected with a high temperature near 70 degrees in the afternoon and light winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Expect a few clouds with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: The day begins dry, but an approaching front will trigger scattered storm development ~2-5p in the afternoon. Some storms will reach severe limits with large hail and damaging winds the primary concern, especially if storms are able to coalesce into lines or clusters. Storms could continue past sunset, but most will be done after 9 PM.

FRIDAY: Clouds may linger as moisture wraps around during the day, and there could be a brief shower in the mix as well. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s.

WEEKEND: Finally, a weekend w/no storm potential! Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday with cool mornings near 40 degrees.