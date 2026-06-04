Warm Week Ahead

Brianna Teer,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – June 1st marked the start of meteorological summer and the temperatures this week certainly agree.

TODAY – Today will start us off with beautiful sunny conditions and temps warming to the mid-80’s. While the drier atmosphere makes the warmth less oppressive, it will still feel like a pretty warm day.

TOMORROW – Starting Friday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80’s. Another rain-free day with nice and sunny conditions.

Post2

NEXT SEVEN DAYS – The next week in general doesn’t stray too far from normal this time of year which is 87. Temps start out in the mid-80’s before quickly rising to the upper 80’s and staying there for the weekend and into next week.

Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather
Tags: , , ,

This content provided by:

Related