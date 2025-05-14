Becoming hotter and more humid

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances finally are decreasing through the end of the week, though the trade-off is increased heat and humidity.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures begin to rise into the middle and upper 80s. There is a tiny chance of a rogue shower, but most places will finally get some welcomed rain relief in the form of dry weather! A noticeable breeze out of the southwest up to 20 mph can be expected as well.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Winds will stay up a bit overnight, so low temperatures will only drop into the middle and upper 60s.

THU/FRI: Hot and humid! We’ll see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with heat indices as high as 93 degrees. We don’t expect any meaningful rainfall in this period.

WEEKEND: Storms Friday evening could slip into northern Mississippi overnight into Saturday. Thankfully, they should be in a weakening state…but we’ll be on guard for a few strong storms. Additional storm chances could build in Saturday afternoon and/or Sunday. Highs will drop back into the 80s.