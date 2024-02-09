Bianco says last season helped Ole Miss baseball get stronger heading in 2024 campaign

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Opening day for Ole Miss baseball is one week away as the Rebels season will begin with a four-game series at Hawaii.

Ole Miss hosted its media day in Oxford this afternoon. The Rebels, headlined by Mercer outfielder Treyson Hughes, Arizona State shortstop Luke Hill and Duke third baseman Andrew Fisher, have compiled the No. 7 transfer portal class according to D1Baseball.

Two years removed from its first national title, Mike Bianco’s team has a lot to prove this year coming off a 6-24 SEC campaign that ended with them finishing in last place in the conference in 2023. Bianco says that season taught his team an important lesson.

“How much last year helped,” Bianco said. “As painful and excruciating as it was at times, it’s sometimes true in life. Sometimes what doesn’t kill you helps make you better. I’ve seen it in our team over the last five months or so.”

“We have the tools to play at a high lever. Not only do that but go out there and win every series we play,” Fischer said. “We have the depth, talent and motivation after last year. Obviously I wasn’t here for that last season to experience that but I lost in Game 3 of a Super Regional. Obviously that’s a sting that I want to redeem and go to Omaha so everyone has a chip on their shoulder.”

Bianco announced the rotation for opening weekend. Friday JT Quinn gets the ball and the Rebels will play a doubleheader on Saturday. Meridian Community College transfer Gunnar Dennis will start the first game while sophomore Grayson Saunier gets the nod for Game 2. Junior Riley Maddox will finish up the series on Sunday