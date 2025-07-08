Starkville company presented the AI award for groundbreaking work

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville tech company is recognized for its groundbreaking work in artificial intelligence.

Camgian was named “AI Company of the Year” by The Mississippi Small Business Development Center Network.

The award was presented today at the company’s Starkville headquarters.

Camgian is known for developing advanced AI and machine learning technology to support national security and military operations.

The company is also praised for keeping top engineering talent here in Mississippi.

“I think it’s a great tribute to the incredible work our team does every day, developing cutting-edge AI for our warfighters. We’re proud to grow in Mississippi and to have such strong local support,” said Camgian CEO Gary Butler.

The award is part of the SBDC’s Rise Program, which helps high-growth tech companies expand across the state.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.