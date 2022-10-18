Big drop with a gradual warm up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Tuesday will see the coldest temperatures of the week. Frost watches and warnings continue into Thursday morning. Temperatures will gradually be warming up the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: Sky conditions are going to be clear, so that means lots of sun. Temperatures are only reaching around the middle 50s. Throw on a light jacket before heading out today.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Overnight temperatures fall into the low to middle 30s. Sky conditions remain clear. Expect frost late Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: A high pressure system will keep sky conditions clear to mostly clear. Temperatures begin warming up into the upper 50s, but overnight low temperatures stay in the lower 30s.

END OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will work their way through the 60s and into the middle 70s by Friday. Overnight low temperatures push back into the upper 40s by Friday night.