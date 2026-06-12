Bill Russell Ford shows patriotism with US Flag display for upcoming America 250 celebration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are driving down Highway 45 in Columbus, it’s going to be hard to miss.

Bill Russell Ford is showing their patriotism as we count down the days until the 4th of July.

Earlier today, the car dealership set an 80-foot pole displaying a 20-by-30 American Flag.

Owner Bill Russell said he is grateful for the freedoms we have in this country, and the flag is just a reminder of that.

“It makes me and my employees patriotic. We are just blessed to be in this country. Sometimes we don’t recognize it, but we are just awfully blessed.

The flag will be here a long time after I am gone because they are putting it 8.5 feet into the ground, surrounded by concrete, and it’s going to be 80ft high,” said Bill.

Several events will be happening around the area to celebrate America 250.

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