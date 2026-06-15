Biloxi Police respond to Sunday night shooting

Biloxi, Miss. (WXXV) – According to sister station WXXV, Biloxi Police are confirming a shooting has injured at least four people.

The shooting happened around 10:30 pm on Sunday, June 14, at the intersection of Lee Street and Division Street.

Police and first responders closed the intersection, Biloxi police telling WXXV four people are believed to be injured. Those injured were brought to the hospital.

A suspect is believed to be in custody at this time, but the name has not been released.

WXXV will provide updates as they become available.

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