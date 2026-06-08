Blue Alert issued for 2 suspects after an officer-involved shooting in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has issued a Blue Alert for two suspects in an officer-involved shooting.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the statewide alert for 19-year-old Zykerian Quentavius Magee and 19-year-old Cortavion Dewayne Hobbs.

The shooting occurred around 3:38 pm in Mount Olive in Covington County.

Both Magee and Hobbs are believed to be armed and dangerous and may still be in the Mount Olive area.

Magee was wearing a black hoodie. He is 6 feet and 3 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Cortavion Dewayne Hobbs was wearing a camouflage hoodie. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect, please call 911 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at (855) 642-5378.

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