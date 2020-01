CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body of a man missing since last week in Clay County is found.

Search crews recovered the remains of David Box on Thursday morning.

The man went missing early New Year’s Day but flooding delayed the search over the weekend.

Crews were combing the Houlka Creek area in Northern Clay County.

Box’s car was initially discovered with no sign of him.

Several agencies from surrounding areas assisted in the search.