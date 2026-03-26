BOLT Tupelo offers fashion, vinyl and live music
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Longtime friends Morgan Wigginton and Monica Cooper were brainstorming about ideas for a new business combining their interests.
“We are on two different spectrums of style, and we were trying to find that around, and said, Tupelo needs this, we also definitely love music,” Cooper said.
And that is how the concept for “BOLT Tupelo’ came about. The business combines music and fashion. And the logo pays tribute to Tupelo’s most famous hometown boy.
“Our goal with clothing items is to bring something a little edgier, out of the norm. We wanted our name to represent that, and to represent Tupelo and its history. I thought of Elvis, Taking Care of Business in a Flash, so we put BOLT on the name and stuck a lightning bolt in there,” Wigginton said.
BOLT Tupelo is in the former Mane Attraction space, which was originally the home of Riley’s Jewelers. Morgan and Monica have stayed true to the character of the historic building, using original display cases, and the original vault is now a dressing room.
“We have the original blueprints on the wall, and the weight system in the display cases is original.”
The owners have used the power of social media in a clever marketing campaign that has gotten a lot of folks wondering what Bolt Tupelo is all about.
What are some things people thought this was?
‘Energy drink, electric scooter, chicken place, we had one that was like a bakery with lightning, they were fun, a dance club,” said Wigginton.
Bolt Tupelo also has vinyl records, featuring indie bands and artists. Customers can also listen to certain albums while in the store. And there will even be live music on occasion, to help support the vinyl selections.
“We will bring these artists in, and like a little pop up, so people can also hear them play live,” said Cooper.
Morgan and Monica say a lot of folks walking by the storefront are looking in the windows, and they will be ready to welcome the public on opening day this Saturday, during the downtown Spring Open House.
BOLT Tupelo will have a friends and family soft opening Friday night, but the first official day for the public is Saturday.