“We are on two different spectrums of style, and we were trying to find that around, and said, Tupelo needs this, we also definitely love music,” Cooper said.

And that is how the concept for “BOLT Tupelo’ came about. The business combines music and fashion. And the logo pays tribute to Tupelo’s most famous hometown boy.

“Our goal with clothing items is to bring something a little edgier, out of the norm. We wanted our name to represent that, and to represent Tupelo and its history. I thought of Elvis, Taking Care of Business in a Flash, so we put BOLT on the name and stuck a lightning bolt in there,” Wigginton said.

BOLT Tupelo is in the former Mane Attraction space, which was originally the home of Riley’s Jewelers. Morgan and Monica have stayed true to the character of the historic building, using original display cases, and the original vault is now a dressing room.